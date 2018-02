Feb 20 (Reuters) - AHLI UNITED BANK:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $618.7 MILLION VERSUS $570.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $1.12 BILLION VERSUS $1.15 BILLION YEAR AGO

* BAHRAIN'S AHLI UNITED BANK - BOARD RECOMMENDS FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 4.5 CENTS PER SHARE, ‍​ STOCK DIVIDEND OF 5 SHARES FOR EVERY 100 SHARES Source:(bit.ly/2sDkOFb) Further company coverage: