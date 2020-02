Feb 16 (Reuters) - ARAB INSURANCE GROUP:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $17.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $55.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN $194.6 MILLION VERSUS $262.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NO PROPOSAL TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS