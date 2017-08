Aug 15 (Reuters) - GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF $1.2 BILLION INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIO IN AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION HAS BEEN FUNDED BY $315 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE TAKING ISSUED, PAID UP CAPITAL TO $975 MILLION

* PORTFOLIO ACQUIRED WILL MAKE GFH ONE OF KEY LAND BANKS WITH MORE THAN 200 MILLION SQUARE FEET ACROSS AFRICA, GCC AND INDIA Source: (bit.ly/2w8ZEPp) Further company coverage: