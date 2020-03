BRIEF-Bahrain's Gulf Air Temporarily Reduces Network, Suspends Flights To Several Destinations

March 16 (Reuters) - GULF AIR:

* TEMPORARILY SUSPEND FLIGHTS TO AND FROM SEVERAL DESTINATIONS ACROSS ITS NETWORK EFFECTIVE FROM 03:00 BAHRAIN TIME ON MARCH 18 UNTIL MARCH 31, 2020

* FLIGHTS THAT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE TO AND FROM BAHRAIN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ARE ABU DHABI (AUH), DUBAI (DXB), MUSCAT (MCT), LONDON (LHR), PARIS (CDG), FRANKFURT (FRA), ISTANBUL (IST), CAIRO (CAI), MUMBAI (BOM), DELHI (DEL), COCHIN (COK), KARACHI (KHI) AND MANILA (MNL)

* ALL FLIGHTS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED TEMPORARILY

* PASSENGERS ARRIVING INTO BAHRAIN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WILL BE SUBJECT TO MEDICAL TESTS IF KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN IS THEIR FINAL DESTINATION Source: (bit.ly/3bbxd4L)