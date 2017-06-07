FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Bahram Akradi sends a letter to Richard Weber, chairman of Northern Oil And Gas Inc board
#Funds News
June 7, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi sends a letter to Richard Weber, chairman of Northern Oil And Gas Inc board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Northern Oil And Gas Inc:

* Bahram Akradi says on June 7 sent letter to richard weber, chairman of northern oil and gas inc board

* Bahram Akradi, in letter to Weber, says Northern Oil And Gas Inc must re-align its capital structure to reduce its leverage ‍​

* Bahram Akradi in letter to Weber says Northern Oil And Gas board must form strategy committee for defining co’s direction in near, medium, long term‍​

* Bahram Akradi in letter to Weber says Northern Oil And Gas must divest from its non-core assets

* Bahram Akradi reports a 9.71 percent in Northern Oil And Gas as of June 7 versus previous stake of 9.47 percent as of May 25 Source text:(bit.ly/2s5vnjh) Further company coverage:

