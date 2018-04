April 25 (Reuters) - BAIC Motor Corp Ltd:

* ‍CO AND DGRC TO CONTRIBUTE RMB1.5 BILLION TO MERCEDES-BENZ LEASING CO​ (MBLC) IN PROPORTION TO THEIR RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDING IN MBLC

* DAIMLER GREATER CHINA TO CONTRIBUTE RMB 975 MILLION (65%), CO CONTRIBUTES RMB 525 MILLION (35%) TO CAPITAL INCREASE TO MERCEDES-BENZ LEASING CO