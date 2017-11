Nov 10 (Reuters) - BAIC Motor Corp Ltd:

* Company and Daimler Greater China entered into capital increase agreement​

* Co and Daimler Greater China to contribute an aggregate amount of RMB400 million to Mercedes-Benz Leasing​

* ‍DGRC will contribute 65% of amount under capital increase, while co will contribute 35% of amount under capital increase​