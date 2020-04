BRIEF-BAIC Motor Corp Expects Net Profit Attributable For Three Months To Decrease By About 95%

April 16 (Reuters) - BAIC Motor Corp Ltd:

* NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY ABOUT 95%

* EXPECTED DECREASE IN RESULTS MAINLY DUE TO IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON OVERALL AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY IN CHINA

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAD A RELATIVELY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON PRODUCTION AND SALES OF GROUP

* AS OF APRIL 16, PRODUCTION & OPERATIONS OF EACH BASE OF GROUP GRADUALLY RESUMED TO NORMAL LEVEL & WILL MITIGATE PRESSURE OF DECREASE IN PROFITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: