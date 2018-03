March 22 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc:

* BAIDU ANNOUNCES PRICING OF US$1.5 BILLION NOTES OFFERING

* BAIDU INC - ‍PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BILLION OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MILLION OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: