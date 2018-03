March 16 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc:

* BAIDU - ‍ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE​

* BAIDU INC - ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH