BRIEF-Baidu Expects Q1 Revenue To Be Down 5 To 13 Percent

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc:

* BAIDU ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE DOWN 5 TO 13 PERCENT

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES REACHED RMB 28.9 BILLION ($4.15 BILLION), UP 6% YEAR OVER YEAR AND 3% QUARTER OVER QUARTER

* QTRLY ONLINE MARKETING REVENUES WERE RMB 20.8 BILLION ($2.98 BILLION), DECREASING 2% YEAR OVER YEAR AND INCREASING 2% QUARTER OVER QUARTER

* IQIYI SUBSCRIBERS REACHED 106.9 MILLION IN DECEMBER 2019, ADDING 19.5 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS YEAR OVER YEAR

* CORONAVIRUS SITUATION IN CHINA IS EVOLVING, AND BUSINESS VISIBILITY IS VERY LIMITED

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 18($2.62)

* FOR Q1 OF 2020, EXPECTS REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN RMB 21.0 BILLION ($3.0 BILLION) AND RMB 22.9 BILLION ($3.3 BILLION)

* QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS AMOUNTED TO RMB 27($3.81)

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CNY 24.24, REVENUE VIEW CNY 28.42 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CNY 24.24, REVENUE VIEW CNY 28.42 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW CNY 23.08 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA