March 26 (Reuters) - Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Plc :

* HALF-YEARLY NAV AFTER DEDUCTING BORROWINGS AT FAIR VALUE, HAS INCREASED BY 18% TO 805.4P

* HAS ADEQUATE RESOURCES TO CONTINUE IN OPERATIONAL EXISTENCE FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)