Nov 21 (Reuters) - Asatsu-dk Inc

* Bain Capital says it agrees with WPP to buy Asatsu DK shares

* Bain Capital says it will extend TOB period until Dec. 6

* Bain Capital says WPP agrees to buy ADK shares for 3,660 yen a share

* Bain Capital says WPP will withdraw legal action against ADK if tender offer succeeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Malcolm foster)