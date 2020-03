BRIEF-Bains De Mer Monaco Closes Its Hotels Due To Coronavirus

March 20 (Reuters) - SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO SA BAIN.PA:

* COVID-19: ALL GROUP CASINOS, RESTAURANTS AND BARS, IN AND OUT OF HOTELS, AS WELL AS WELLNESS CENTERS AND SPORTING MONTE-CARLO ALSO REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* HÔTEL HERMITAGE MONTE-CARLO WILL CLOSE ITS DOORS UNTIL 30 APRIL 2020

* MERIDIEN BEACH PLAZA HOTEL HAS JUST CLOSED ITS DOORS

* MONTE-CARLO BEACH, CURRENTLY UNDER SEASONAL CLOSURE, REMAINS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* HÔTEL DE PARIS MONTE-CARLO AND MONTE-CARLO BAY HOTEL & RESORT REMAIN OPEN TO ENSURE THE GROUP’S SERVICE CONTINUITY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)