BRIEF-Bains De Mer Monaco FY Operating Loss Turns To Profit Of 22.6 Million Euros

May 28 (Reuters) - Societe Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Etrangers a Monaco SA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME OF EUR 22.6 MILLION COMPARED TO OPERATING LOSS OF -EUR 9.6 MILLION DURING PREVIOUS YEAR

* 2019/2020 REVENUE UP TO €619.8 MILLION COMPARED WITH €526.5 MILLION LAST YEAR

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME WAS €26.1 MILLION, COMPARED WITH €2.6 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/2019

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAD A STRONG IMPACT ON LAST MONTH OF FISCAL YEAR

* ON COVID-19: UNFAVORABLE IMPACT IN TERMS OF SALES IS ESTIMATED AT MORE THAN 15 MILLION EUROS FOR THE LAST MONTH OF THE PAST FINANCIAL YEAR

* EXPECTS ITS FISCAL YEAR 2020/2021 BUSINESS TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED, WITH A SUBSTANTIAL DETERIORATION IN FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE COMPARED WITH 2019/2020

* AT END OF MARCH 2020, GROUP’S INDEBTEDNESS WAS AT EUR 137.1 MILLION COMPARED WITH AN INDEBTEDNESS OF EUR 106.8 MILLION ON 31 MARCH 2019

* GROUP HAS €60 MILLION IN AVAILABLE CASH, AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE

* PURSUIT OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAM REPRESENTED CASH OUTFLOW OF EUR 127.7 MILLION OVER FISCAL YEAR VERSUS EUR 199.9 MILLION IN 2018/2019

* GROUP REMAINS IN CONTACT WITH ITS BANKING PARTNERS, WHO HAVE MADE AVAILABLE EUR 230 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH FIRST REPAYMENTS OF EUR 26.4 MILLION EACH AT END OF JUNE AND END OF DECEMBER 2020

* ALL INVESTMENT PROJECTS HAVE BEEN REVIEWED AND BUDGETS HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED, WITH A SUSPENSION OF NON-ESSENTIAL INVESTMENTS