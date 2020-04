BRIEF-Bains De Mer Monaco FY Turnover Up At 619.8 Million Euros

April 29 (Reuters) - SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO SA:

* IN TWELVE MONTHS OF 2019/2020 FY, TURNOVER INCREASED TO 619.8 MILLION EUROS AGAINST 526.5 MILLION EUROS PREVIOUSLY: 8% INCREASE IN GAMES SECTOR

* ON CORONAVIRUS: UNFAVORABLE IMPACT IN TURNOVER TERMS IS ESTIMATED AT MORE THAN 15 MILLION EUROS FOR THE LAST MONTH OF THE PAST FISCAL YEAR

* FINANCING INSTRUMENTS ALLOW THE GROUP TO HAVE A FREE CASH FLOW OF MORE THAN 70 MILLION EUROS AT THE DATE OF THIS RELEASE