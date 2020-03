March 26 (Reuters) - Baioo Family Interactive Ltd:

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RMB680.6 MILLION VERSUS RMB284.5 MILLION

* RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A SPECIAL FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER SHARE

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAX RMB151.2 MILLION VERSUS RMB6.7 MILLION

* IN 2020, CO INTENDS TO LAUNCH THREE TO FIVE NEW MAJOR MOBILE GAMES

* BOARD IS CONFIDENT THERE WILL BE NO MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP DUE TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: