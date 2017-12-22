FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2017 / 6:56 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Inks Corporate Agency Pact With NKGSB Co-Operative Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance:

* BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE SIGNS CORPORATE AGENCY PACT WITH NKGSB CO-OPERATIVE BANK

* BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE - AS PART OF THE 3-YEAR DEAL, NKGSB BANK TO DISTRIBUTE ALL PRODUCTS OF BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE Source text: [Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd., one of India’s leading private life-insurers, has signed a Corporate Agency agreement with NKGSB Co-operative Bank Ltd, headquartered at Mumbai. The tie-up comes at a time when NKGSB Bank has completed 100 years of service in banking. As part of the three years agreement, NKGSB Bank will distribute all products of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, ranging from unit-linked life insurance plans, protection and saving plans to endowment and pension plans to the bank’s strong base of more than 6 lacs customers. Currently, the Bank has a network of 106 branches spread across the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.]

