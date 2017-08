July 25 (Reuters) - Bajaj Allianz Life:

* Bajaj Allianz Life renews corporate agency pact with Dhanlaxmi Bank Source text: [Bajaj Allianz Life renews Corporate Agency pact with Dhanlaxmi Bank New Delhi, 25 July 2017: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of India's leading private life insurers, has renewed the Corporate Agency agreement with Dhanlaxmi Bank, one of the oldest private sector banks in India.]