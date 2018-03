March 23 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A Ge Co:

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO CEO LORENZO SIMONELLI’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $12.6 MILLION - SEC FILING

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO SAYS CFO BRIAN WORRELL'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.8 MILLION Source text: [bit.ly/2ufbrMB] Further company coverage: