BRIEF-Baker Hughes, A GE Co: Sees Offshore Activity Pickup Through 2018 - Conf Call

April 20 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes, A Ge Co:

* OFFSHORE MARKET SUBDUED IN Q1 BUT EXPECT ACTIVITY TO INCREASE THROUGH THE YEAR - CEO LORENZO SIMONELLI ON CONF CALL

* EXPECT LNG DEMAND TO MORE THAN DOUBLE TO 500 MILLION TONS PER ANNUM BY 2030 - CEO ON CONF CALL

* BAKER HUGHES -EXPECT TO SEE NORTH AMERICA COMPLETIONS TO IMPROVE IN Q2 - CFO BRIAN WORRELL ON CONF CALL

* BAKER HUGHES - SEE OILFIELD EQUIPMENT BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGED IN Q2 BUT EXPECT IMPROVEMENT IN SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR - CFO

* BAKER HUGHES - EXPECT VOLUME IN OILFIELD SERVICES BUSINESS TO IMPROVE THROUGH THE YEAR WITH “STRONG INCREMENTAL MARGINS” - CFO

* BAKER HUGHES - AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE II OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA - CONF CALL

* BAKER HUGHES- EXPECTS BUSINESS IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO BE “RELATIVELY FLAT” THIS YEAR - CONF CALL

* BAKER HUGHES CEO ON EXPECTED SEPARATION FROM GE - "THERE IS NOTHING ANTICIPATED FROM GE AT THIS STAGE" - CONF CALL