BRIEF-Baker Hughes, A GE Company Announces April 2018 Rig Counts

May 7 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A GE Co:

* BAKER HUGHES, A GE COMPANY ANNOUNCES APRIL 2018 RIG COUNTS

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - WORLDWIDE RIG COUNT FOR APRIL 2018 WAS 2,087, DOWN 92 FROM 2,279 COUNTED IN MARCH 2018

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - AVERAGE U.S. RIG COUNT FOR APRIL 2018 WAS 1,011, UP 22 FROM 989 COUNTED IN MARCH 2018

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - INTERNATIONAL RIG COUNT FOR APRIL 2018 WAS 978, UP 6 FROM 972 COUNTED IN MARCH 2018

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - INTERNATIONAL OFFSHORE RIG COUNT FOR APRIL 2018 WAS 194 UP 6 FROM 185 COUNTED IN MARCH 2018

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - AVERAGE CANADIAN RIG COUNT FOR APRIL 2018 WAS 98, DOWN 120 FROM 218 COUNTED IN MARCH 2018