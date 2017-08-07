BRIEF-Baker Hughes, a GE company announces July 2017 rig counts

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A GE Co
* Baker Hughes, a GE company announces July 2017 rig counts
* Worldwide rig count for July 2017 was 2,110, up 69 from 2,041 counted in June 2017, and up 629 from 1,481 counted in July 2016
* Average US rig count for July 2017 was 953, up 22 from 931 counted in June 2017
* International rig count for July 2017 was 959, down 1 from 960 counted in June 2017
* International offshore rig count for July 2017 was 204, up 7 from 197 counted in June 2017
* Average Canadian rig count for July 2017 was 198, up 48 from 150 counted in June 2017