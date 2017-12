BRIEF-Baker Hughes, A GE Company Announces November 2017 Rig Counts

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A Ge Co:

* BAKER HUGHES, A GE COMPANY ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER 2017 RIG COUNTS

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - WORLDWIDE RIG COUNT FOR NOVEMBER 2017 WAS 2,057, DOWN 20 FROM 2,077 COUNTED IN OCTOBER 2017

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - INTERNATIONAL RIG COUNT FOR NOVEMBER 2017 WAS 942, DOWN 9 FROM 951 COUNTED IN OCTOBER 2017

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - AVERAGE US RIG COUNT FOR NOVEMBER 2017 WAS 911, DOWN 11 FROM 922 COUNTED IN OCTOBER 2017

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - INTERNATIONAL OFFSHORE RIG COUNT FOR NOVEMBER 2017 WAS 183, DOWN 21 FROM 204 COUNTED IN OCTOBER 2017

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - AVERAGE CANADIAN RIG COUNT FOR NOVEMBER 2017 WAS 204, UNCHANGED FROM 204 COUNTED IN OCTOBER 2017

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - AVERAGE U.S. RIG COUNT FOR NOVEMBER 2017 WAS 911, UP 331 FROM 580 COUNTED IN NOVEMBER 2016