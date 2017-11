Nov 7 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A Ge Co:

* Baker Hughes international rig count for October 2017 was 951, up 20 from 931 counted in September 2017​

* International offshore rig count for October 2017 was 204, up 14 from 190 counted in September 2017​

* Average U.S. rig count for October 2017 was 922, down 18 from 940 counted in September 2017​

* Worldwide rig count for October 2017 was 2,077, down 4 from 2,081 counted in September 2017​