May 11 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A GE Co:

* BAKER HUGHES, A GE COMPANY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - BHGE BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $.18 PER SHARE OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - DIVIDEND WILL BE FUNDED BY DISTRIBUTION OF $.18 PER UNIT FROM BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY LLC TO ALL OF ITS MEMBERS, INCLUDING GE