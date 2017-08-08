FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baker Hughes, a GE company signs agreement with Twinza
August 8, 2017 / 10:15 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Baker Hughes, a GE company signs agreement with Twinza

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A Ge Co

* Baker Hughes, a GE company signs agreement with Twinza to provide fullstream support for offshore project in the Gulf of Papua

* Baker Hughes A GE Co - ‍twinza-BHGE fullstream agreement covers services and equipment during phase I of Pasca A field development​

* Baker Hughes A GE Co - ‍appraisal well will be drilled in Q3 2017, which will be suspended as a future development well

* Baker Hughes A GE Co - ‍post final investment decision, co expects to provide integrated gas processing solution from wells through to point of export​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

