BRIEF-Baker Hughes Announces Financial Update In Response To COVID-19, Oil Price Environment

April 13 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Co:

* BAKER HUGHES ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 AND OIL PRICE ENVIRONMENT

* BAKER HUGHES CO - HAS APPROVED A PLAN THAT WILL RESULT IN RESTRUCTURING, IMPAIRMENT, AND OTHER CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.8 BILLION

* BAKER HUGHES CO - APPROXIMATELY $1.5 BILLION IN RESTRUCTURING, IMPAIRMENT, AND OTHER CHARGES WILL BE RECORDED IN Q1 OF 2020

* BAKER HUGHES - FUTURE CASH EXPENDITURES ASSOCIATED WITH CHARGES ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.5 BILLION WITH AN EXPECTED PAYBACK WITHIN 1 YEAR

* BAKER HUGHES CO - APPROVED A PLAN TO REDUCE 2020 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BY OVER 20% VERSUS 2019 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* BAKER HUGHES CO - EXPECTS TO RECORD A NON-CASH GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $15 BILLION IN Q1 OF 2020

* BAKER HUGHES CO - MARKET CAPITALIZATION DECLINED SIGNIFICANTLY DURING Q1

* BAKER HUGHES - CONCLUDED THAT TRIGGERING EVENT OCCURRED WHICH REQUIRED CO TO PERFORM INTERIM QUANTITATIVE IMPAIRMENT TEST AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* BAKER HUGHES CO - AT MARCH 31, 2020, BAKER HUGHES HAD NO BORROWINGS OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVER, COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM, OR UNCOMMITTED LINES

* BAKER HUGHES CO - UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OIL DEMAND CONTINUES TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON INVESTMENT AND OPERATING PLANS OF CO'S PRIMARY CUSTOMERS