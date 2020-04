BRIEF-Baker Hughes believes N. American spending contraction in OFS segment will be at least 50% for 2020

April 22 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Co:

* BAKER HUGHES CEO SAYS AGREE WITH VIEW THAT GAS MARKETS COULD CORRECT SLIGHTLY FASTER THAN OIL

* BAKER HUGHES CEO SAYS LOOKING INTO 2021, OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCLEAR

* BAKER HUGHES CEO SAYS FOR OFS SEGMENT, BELIEVE N. AMER SPENDING CONTRACTION WILL BE AT LEAST 50% FOR 2020

* BAKER HUGHES CEO SAYS LOWER-48 PRODUCTION LIKELY TO DECLINE OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS

* BAKER HUGHES CEO SAYS LONGER TERM, REMAIN POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG-TERM OUTLOOK FOR NATURAL GAS AND LNG PRICES

* BAKER HUGHES CEO SAYS INTERNATIONALLY, EXPECT A DOUBLE-DIGIT DECLINE IN OFS SPENDING IN 2020 VERSUS 2019

* BAKER HUGHES CEO SAYS EXPECT LOWER FIDS IN 2020 THAN 2019; FEWER OFFSHORE PROJECTS LIKELY TO MOVE FORWARD THIS YEAR

* BAKER HUGHES CEO SAYS EXPECT FEWER THAN 100 SUBSEA TREES THIS YEAR VERSUS TYPICALLY MORE THAN 300

* BAKER HUGHES CEO - SPEEDING NON-CORE PRODUCT LINES EXIT, SHUTTING DOWN N. AMER FULL-SERVICE DRILING & COMPLETIONS FLUIDS UNIT; CEASING OPERATIONS IN OTHER AREAS

* BAKER HUGHES CFO - ESTIMATE COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAD NEGATIVE IMPACT TO OPERATING INCOME OF ABOUT $100 MILLION IN QUARTER

* BAKER HUGHES CFO - EXPECT TO SEE LOWER PROGRESS PAYMENTS FOR REST OF 2020

* BAKER HUGHES - GOT ESSENTIAL BUSINESS CLASSIFICATION FROM ITALIAN GOVERNMENT, ALL PLANTS OPERATIONAL BUT NOT RUNNING AT FULL CAPACITY; SITUATION FLUID

* BAKER HUGHES - FOR TPS SEGMENT, EXPECT GROWTH IN EQUIPMENT REVENUE FOR 2020; OPERATING. INCOME EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO MODESTLY LOWER VERSUS 2019

* BAKER HUGHES - FOR OFE SEGMENT, EXPECT Q2 REVENUE TO DECLINE SEQUENTIALLY

* BAKER HUGHES SAYS COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS CAUSING SOME DELAYS IN EQUIPMENT DELIVERIES AND PICKUPS