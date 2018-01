Jan 3 (Reuters) - P/F Bakkafrost:

* ‍HARVEST VOLUMES IN Q4 2017 ARE 11.4 THOUSAND TONNES, ALL OF IT FROM FARMING WEST (NONE FROM FARMING NORTH)​

* ‍FEED SALES IN Q4 2017 ARE 19.0 THOUSAND TONNES. HAVSBRÚN SOURCED 51.3 THOUSAND TONNES OF RAW MATERIALS IN Q4 2017​

* ‍FULL Q4 2017 REPORT WILL BE RELEASED ON 20 FEBRUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)