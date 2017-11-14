BRIEF-Bakkafrost Q3 EBIT in line, sees drop in 2018 harvest volume

Nov 14 (Reuters) - P/F Bakkafrost

* Bakkafrost q3 operational ebit DKK ‍251.8​ million (Reuters poll DKK 252 million)

* ‍Bakkafrost’s guidance for harvest in 2017 is increased by 1,000 tonnes gutted weight, from 53,500 to 54,500 tonnes gutted weight​

* Bakkafrost expects to harvest ‍51,000​ tonnes in 2018 (Reuters poll 57,200)

* ‍expects to release 10.5 million smolts in 2017, compared with 11.7 million smolts in 2016 and 11.3 million smolts released in 2015. The number of smolts released is a key element of predicting Bakkafrost’s future production

* ‍in 2018, bakkafrost expects to release 13.0 million smolts​

* ‍sea lice has demanded more effort in q3 2017 than in q3 2016 and will most likely postpone some harvest quantity from q4 2017 to q1 2018​

* ‍we still have a good outlook for salmon market, but there is a risk for lower salmon prices in future​

* Bakkafrost q3 revenues dkk 804‍​ million (Reuters poll dkk 737 million)

* The latest update from Kontali Analyse estimates the global supply of Atlantic salmon to increase around 2% in 2017 and 7-8% in 2018, compared to minus 6% in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)