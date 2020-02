BRIEF-Bakkavor Group Says FY Group Revenue Up 1.5% To £1,885.9 Mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bakkavor Group Plc:

* BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC SAYS FY GROUP REVENUE UP 1.5% TO £1,885.9 MILLION

* BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC SAYS FY GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE UP 1.7% TO £1,787.2 MILLION

* BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC SAYS FY ADJUSTED EBITDA PRE IFRS 16 IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT £153.5 MILLION, WITH ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS PROTECTED IN UK

* BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC SAYS FY OPERATING PROFIT LOWER AT £69.4 MILLION (2018: £85.6 MILLION)

* BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC SAYS PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE

* BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC SAYS MORE RECENTLY, CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS HAVING A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON BUSINESS IN CHINA

* BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC - EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA IN UK TO BE PROGRESSIVE FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE

* BAKKAVOR GROUP -IN INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSES, VOLUMES ARE DOWN IN FEB, THERE IS NO CLEAR VISIBILITY AS TO WHEN NORMAL TRADING CONDITIONS MIGHT RESUME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: