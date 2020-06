BRIEF-Bakkavor Group Says Like-For-Like Revenue For Five Months To End Of May Down Around 5%

June 12 (Reuters) - Bakkavor Group Plc:

* BAKKAVOR - SIGNIFICANT LIQUIDITY HEADROOM MAINTAINED

* BAKKAVOR - SALES VOLUMES HAVE STABILISED AND SHOWING EARLY SIGNS OF RECOVERY IN ALL MARKETS

* BAKKAVOR - DEMAND FOR FRESH, HEALTHY AND CONVENIENT FOOD STEADILY IMPROVING FROM A LOWER BASE

* BAKKAVOR - GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE FOR FIVE MONTHS TO END OF MAY DOWN AROUND 5%

* BAKKAVOR - FREQUENCY OF SHOPPING VISITS HAS REACHED HISTORICALLY LOW LEVELS

* BAKKAVOR - UK LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUES WERE DOWN 19% IN APRIL AND 13% IN MAY

* BAKKAVOR - RESTARTING PRODUCTION AT TWO FACTORIES WE TEMPORARILY CLOSED IN MARCH

* BAKKAVOR - RECENTLY ENTERED INTO A CONSULTATION PROCESS AT ONE OF OUR UK SALADS SITES