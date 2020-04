BRIEF-Bakkavor Says Virus Hits Orders In UK, Suspends Dividend

April 2 (Reuters) - Bakkavor Group Plc:

* BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC - COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS CREATED SIGNIFICANT OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES

* BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC - IN UK IMPACT OF COVID-19 HAS RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN ORDERS ACROSS ALL OF OUR CATEGORIES

* BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC - WITHDRAWING ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020, ISSUED ON 27 FEBRUARY 2020

* BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC - DECIDED TO SUSPEND PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND

* BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC - TO DELAY PUBLICATION OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS AND ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING