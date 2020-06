June 10 (Reuters) - Balaxi Ventures Ltd:

* CO’S UNIT, BALAXI GLOBAL DMCC, DUBAI, ACQUIRED BALAXI HEALTHCARE DOMINICA SRL

* ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF BALAXI HEALTHCARE DOMINICA SRL FIXED AT $1.2 MILLION

* CO’S UNIT, BALAXI GLOBAL DMCC, DUBAI, ACQUIRED BALAXI HEALTHCARE GUATEMALA S.A.

* ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF BALAXI HEALTHCARE GUATEMALA S.A. FIXED AT $1 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2MJAs9b) Further company coverage: