June 21 (Reuters) - FASTIGHETS AB BALDER

* BALDER ACQUIRES FOUR PROPERTIES NEAR THE CENTRAL STATION IN CENTRAL COPENHAGEN

* ‍AGREED TO ACQUIRE FOUR HOTEL PROPERTIES IN CENTRAL COPENHAGEN FOR APPROXIMATELY 1,000 MILLION SEK​

* TRANSACTION WILL CLOSE DURING Q3