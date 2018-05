BRIEF-Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. Announces Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.02

May 9 (Reuters) - Baldwin & Lyons Inc:

* BALDWIN & LYONS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN INCREASED 35.3% DURING Q1 OF 2018 TO $148.8 MILLION COMPARED TO $110.0 MILLION DURING Q1 OF 2017

* NET INVESTMENT INCOME FOR Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED 25.6% TO $4.6 MILLION COMPARED TO $3.7 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED 42.6% TO $105.5 MILLION COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)