BRIEF-Balfour ‍Beatty Announces Executive Promotions For U.S. Operations​

Feb 12 (Reuters) - BALFOUR BEATTY PLC:

* ‍ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP PROMOTIONS FOR U.S. OPERATIONS​

* ‍PROMOTION OF LEON BLONDIN TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF U.S. BUILDINGS OPERATIONS

* ‍PROMOTION OF JOHN REMPE, PE, TO PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF U.S. CIVILS OPERATIONS​

* ‍BLONDIN AND REMPE REPORT DIRECTLY TO BALFOUR BEATTY‘S GLOBAL CEO LEO QUINN​

* ‍ERIC STENMAN HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT OF BALFOUR BEATTY‘S U.S. BUILDINGS OPERATIONS​

* ‍MIKE PHILLIPS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY‘S BUILDINGS OPERATIONS IN MID-ATLANTIC​

* ‍PLEAS MITCHELL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF BALFOUR BEATTY'S BUILDINGS OPERATIONS IN TEXAS​