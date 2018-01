Jan 15 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc:

* IS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CARILLION ON THREE PROJECTS

* ‍CASH IMPACT TO BALFOUR BEATTY IS LIKELY TO BE AN OUTFLOW IN RANGE OF £35 MILLION TO £45 MILLION IN 2018​

* PROFIT IMPACT OF CARILLION‘S COMPULSORY LIQUIDATION WOULD BE RECORDED AS AN EXCEPTIONAL NON-UNDERLYING CHARGE IN INCOME STATEMENT​

* ‍BALFOUR BEATTY DOES NOT HAVE ANY OTHER MATERIAL FINANCIAL EXPOSURE TO CARILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: