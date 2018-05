BRIEF-Balfour Beatty Far East Joint Venture Wins HK$4Bn Residential Contract In Hong Kong

May 1 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty PLC:

* BALFOUR BEATTY FAR EAST JOINT VENTURE WINS C.HK$4BN (C.£370M) RESIDENTIAL CONTRACT IN HONG KONG

* SUBSIDIARY OF ITS 50:50 FAR EAST JOINT VENTURE, GAMMON CONSTRUCTION, HAS BEEN AWARDED A C.HK$4BN (C.£370M) CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

* CONTRACT SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE THIS SPRING, DEVELOPMENT IS SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION IN 2021

* WORKFORCE OF 1,500 WILL BE ENGAGED AT CONSTRUCTION PEAK OF RESIDENTIAL CONTRACT IN HONG KONG