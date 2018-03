BRIEF-Balfour Beatty Posts FY Underlying Pretax Profit of 165 Mln STG

March 14 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc:

* FY UNDERLYING PRETAX PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 165 MILLION STG VERSUS 62 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* ‍FY ORDER BOOK OF £11.4BN, IN LINE WITH HALF YEAR​

* ‍BALFOUR BEATTY REMAINS ON TRACK FOR INDUSTRY-STANDARD MARGINS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​

* BALFOUR BEATTY-‍COSTS REDUCED BY A FURTHER £30 MILLION IN 2017, IN ADDITION TO £123 MILLION OF ANNUALISED COST SAVINGS DELIVERED BY PHASE ONE OF BUILD TO LAST​

* FY ‍UNDERLYING REVENUE WAS FLAT AT £8,234 MILLION (2016: £8,215 MILLION)​