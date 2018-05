May 3 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty PLC:

* BALFOUR BEATTY PLC - BALFOUR BEATTY AWARDED NETWORK RAIL ‘REACTIVE BUILDING AND CIVILS’ CONTRACT WORTH UP TO £50 MILLION

* BALFOUR BEATTY PLC - TO SERVICE CONTRACT, WHICH COMMENCED IN SPRING 2018, BALFOUR BEATTY PLANS TO OPEN A NEW OFFICE IN SWINDON AREA.