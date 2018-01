Jan 22 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc:

* HAS BEEN SELECTED BY WOKINGHAM BOROUGH COUNCIL TO DELIVER THEIR £124 MILLION MAJOR HIGHWAYS PROGRAMME

* WORKS ARE DUE TO COMMENCE THIS MONTH

* ‍CONTRACT HAS BEEN AWARDED UNDER SCAPE GROUP‘S NATIONAL CIVIL ENGINEERING AND INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK​

* AT CONSTRUCTION PEAK PROGRAMME WILL EMPLOY OVER 150 INDIVIDUALS

‍FOUR-YEAR PACKAGE OF WORKS WILL INCLUDE PLANNING, DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF NINE VITAL ROAD SCHEMES IN WOKINGHAM​