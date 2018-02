Feb 9 (Reuters) - BALFOUR BEATTY PLC:

* ‍BALFOUR BEATTY LIVING PLACES APPOINTED TO DELIVER MANCHESTER CITY COUNCIL‘S GRITTING SERVICE AS CARILLION IS NO LONGER ABLE TO

* CO HAS TAKEN OVER SERVICE AT SHORT NOTICE, CONTRACTED UNTIL END OF WINTER MAINTENANCE SEASON IN APRIL, AFTER WHICH COUNCIL WILL REVIEW ITS FUTURE PLANS​