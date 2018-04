April 11 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty PLC:

* YEAR CONTRACT WORTH IN EXCESS OF £115M

* CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY, OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF BALFOUR BEATTY’S FLEET OF 13 TRACK MAINTENANCE VEHICLES

* WILL ALSO BE INTRODUCING AT LEAST TWO NEW TAMPERS FOR THIS CONTRACT, FIRST OF WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED BY 2021