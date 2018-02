Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ball Corp:

* BALL CORP - PLANS TO BUILD ONE-LINE BEVERAGE CAN, END MANUFACTURING PLANT IN PARAGUAY, ADD CAPACITY IN BUENOS AIRES FACILITY

* BALL CORP - ‍ASUNCIÓN PLANT, IN PARAGUAY EXPECTED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN Q4 OF 2019 AND CAPACITY IS CONTRACTED UNDER LONG-TERM AGREEMENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: