FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ball Corp Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 10:14 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Ball Corp Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ball Corp

* Ball reports improved third quarter 2017 operating results; reaffirms long-term goals

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Free cash flow in 2017 is estimated to be in excess of $850 million after capital spending in range of $550 million​

* Qtrly net sales ‍$2.91 billion versus $2.75 billion​

* Q3 revenue view $2.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aerospace contracted backlog was $1.2 billion at third quarter-end

* Reaffirms 2019 targets of $2 billion of comparable EBITDA, in excess of $1 billion free cash flow & achieving $300 million plus of run-rate synergies​

* 2017 comparable EBITDA expected to be in range of $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.