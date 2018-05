BRIEF-Ball Corp Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.35

May 3 (Reuters) - Ball Corp:

* BALL REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; ACCELERATES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND REAFFIRMS 2019 LONG-TERM GOALS

* Q1 REVENUE $2.8 BILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET SALES $2,785 MILLION VERSUS $2,473 MILLION

* AEROSPACE SEGMENT FINISHED Q1 WITH CONTRACTED BACKLOG OF $1.7 BILLION

* REAFFIRMS 2019 GOALS OF $2 BILLION OF COMPARABLE EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW IN EXCESS OF $1 BILLION

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT 2018 FREE CASH FLOW TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $900 MILLION AFTER CAPITAL SPENDING OF AT LEAST $600 MILLION

* EXPECT TO RETURN AT LEAST $500 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS IN THE FORM OF SHARE BUYBACKS AND DIVIDENDS THIS YEAR

* SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM INITIATED DURING QUARTER; BOARD INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO 25 MILLION SHARES

* GROWTH CAPITAL PROJECTS ARE ON TRACK