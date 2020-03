March 16 (Reuters) - Ball Corp:

* BALL CORP SAYS JOHN HAYES’ FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $11.9 MILLION VERSUS $10.9 MILLION IN FY 2018 - SEC FILING

* BALL CORP SAYS FOR 2019, PAY RATIO OF TOTAL ANNUAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO TOTAL ANNUAL COMPENSATION OF MEDIAN EMPLOYEE WAS 126 TO 1 Source text: (‍here ​) Further company coverage: