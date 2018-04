April 25 (Reuters) - Ball Corp:

* DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, APPROVES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10PER SHARE

* APPROVED REPURCHASE BY COMPANY OF UP TO A TOTAL OF 25 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK.

* REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES ALL PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATIONS